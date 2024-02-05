Marcos leads palay harvesting

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led a ceremonial harvesting using the Rice Combine Harvester (RCH) in Barangay Mandili in Candaba town on Saturday, February 3.

The President was joined by officials of the Department of Agriculture and local government during his visit in the town that showcased the capacity of RCH machines.

The RCH is suitable for use on large-scale farms and requires only two to three people to operate the machine.

One of the benefits of RCH --- it facilitates and speeds up the rice harvesting process from cutting to bagging.

The President was also accompanied by DA Secretary Franciso Tiu Laurel Jr., Undersecretary for Operations Roger Navarro, Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Arnel De Mesa, and Central Luzon officer in charge Eduardo L. Lapuz, Jr.

Also present in the event were Pampanga 4th District Representative Anna York Bondoc and Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque.