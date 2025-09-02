Marcos leads Yakap caravan in Aurora

President Marcos spearhead the launching of the Yaman ng Kalusugan (YAKAP) Caravan in Aurora province on Monday.

YAKAP, an enhanced primary care benefit, covers consultations, laboratory tests, cancer screenings, and essential medicines to strengthen early detection and preventive health care for all Filipinos.

The project is part of the Clinics for Learners’ Access to School-health Services Plus (CLASS+), a program of the Department of Education and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) that connects school clinics with the local health system.

During the event, more than 200 elementary students received free eye check-ups.

Some 350 teachers, non-teaching personnel, and high school students availed of medical services such as X-rays, ECG, urinalysis, and ultrasound.

The YAKAP caravan will expand to other schools nationwide.

Under the program, the PhilHealth said health support becomes a sustained pillar of every learning environment and contributes to building a healthier, more resilient generation.

Meanwhile, Marcos led the distribution of Emergency Cash Transfer to about 1,197 tourism workers in the province under the Bayanihan sa Bukas na may Pag-asa para sa Turismo (BBMT) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Tourism.

The President said the BBMT program aims to provide immediate relief and sustainable livelihood assistance to tourism workers whose jobs and income were disrupted by disasters and emergencies.

Aurora’s tourism industry was among the hardest hit by Typhoon Nika and Super Typhoons Ofel and Pepito in November 2024, leaving many workers without income.

Each beneficiary got P11,250 in unconditional cash aid during the event

"Sa Aurora, matutulungan natin ang halos dalawang libong manggagawa sa sektor ng turismo na lubos na naapektuhan ng mga kalamidad. Bawat isa ay makatatanggap ng ECT at mga pagsasanay na nagkakahalaga ng tig-iisang libong piso," the President said.

He assured that no Filipino will be left behind as the government continues to support disaster-stricken families, including workers in the tourism sector.