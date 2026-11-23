President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the planned Philippine development under the Pax Silica initiative would not host data centers, addressing concerns that the project could cause severe environmental damage.

In a press conference here on Friday after the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders Meeting, Marcos clarified that the government has yet to finalize any agreement under the initiative, emphasizing that no specific provisions have been discussed or signed.

“There will be no data centers in the place that we are going to put this development on AI. It's AI-centered,” Marcos said in response to questions about public protests against the initiative.

“Wala pa tayong pinag-usapan. Wala pa tayong pinirmahan (We have yet to discuss anything. We have not signed anything yet),” he added.The President said he was unsure why some groups were already protesting provisions that have yet to be negotiated.

He explained that Pax Silica seeks to broaden the sources of technology commodities and support the development of artificial intelligence (AI) around the world.

Marcos said the initiative presents an opportunity for the Philippines to participate in shaping the global AI industry rather than simply adopting technologies and decisions made elsewhere.

During the recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila, he said regional leaders agreed on the principle that ASEAN member states should be involved in decisions on the development and use of AI, rather than remain mere consumers.

The President said the government would continue studying Pax Silica, which he described as an opportunity for the country to take part in the global discussion on AI.

“If we do not invest in it in time, in effort, in money, then wala na. Wala na tayong pag-asa. Because that is the economy. The global economy in the next few years,” he said.

Marcos added that the country must understand the technology and determine how it can benefit the Philippines, ASEAN and the wider global economy. (PNA)