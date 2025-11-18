Marcos orders Baler transport hub rehab, airport expansion

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has ordered the restoration of Aurora’s transport hubs and the expansion of Baler Airport.

The President directed government agencies to expedite the works to strengthen disaster response and ensure reliable operations during calamities.

The president issued the statement after the onslaught Super Typhoon Uwan, which battered the province and damaged several transport hubs, resulting in mobility disruptions and delays in the distribution of relief and essential services.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the Chief Executive instructed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to extend and widen the airport’s runway to accommodate larger aircraft for relief, medical, and emergency missions in the typhoon-prone province.

The DOTr said it will also construct a new Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) for Baler Airport.

The project is set to start in the first quarter of 2026 and targeted for completion in 2027, the agency said.

The DOTr said it will likewise establish police barracks and upgrade airport facilities.