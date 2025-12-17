Marcos to PNP: Heighten security, vigilance amid holiday season

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to beef up security measures and maintain vigilance nationwide during the holiday season to ensure public safety amid increased travel and public activities.

“As we are in the holiday season, when more people are out in public and families are on the move, this period calls for heightened security and vigilance,” Marcos said during the oathtaking of the 50 PNP star-ranked officers at Malacañan Palace in Manila.

He urged police personnel to maintain a “visible and reassuring” presence on major roads, public spaces, transport hubs, and communities where families gather during Yuletide festivities.

“Tiyakin ninyo ang kaligtasan ng bawat mamamayan upang tunay natin maramdaman ang saya ng kapaskuhan ng may kapanatagan at pagkakaisa at may tunay na ligaya (Ensure the safety of every citizen so that we can truly feel the joy of the Christmas season with peace of mind, unity, and genuine happiness),” he said.

Marcos reminded the newly promoted officers that public service does not pause even during times of celebration, stressing the importance of continuing to serve with honor and act “in the best interest of our great nation and of the Filipino people.”

He also congratulated the officers on their promotions, encouraging them to take pride in their achievements while finding time to be with their families during the holiday season.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s support for the PNP, recognizing its critical role in maintaining peace and order, especially during periods of heightened public activity.

The PNP has already prepared its security measures to ensure public safety during Christmas and New Year activities, placing units on alert and deploying personnel across the country as part of its annual holiday security operations.

A total of over 100,000 police personnel will be deployed nationwide to ensure public safety and deter crime. (PNA)