Mary cites “praying people” as protection vs. war, disease

Prophecies given by Heaven to Catholic mystics years ago are now happening. This is one major reason for confidence in the authenticity of what the mystics continue to relay to us, mostly warnings on chastisements if mankind continues to ignore, nay, oppose God.

Consider, for example, what Our Lord Jesus Christ told American mystic Jennifer way back on May 22, 2012 (and this was published soon after she received the message) as follows:

“I weep today My children but it is those who are failing to heed to My warnings that will weep tomorrow. The winds of spring will turn into the rising dust of summer as the world will begin to look more like a desert. Before mankind is able to change the calendar of this time you will have witnessed the financial collapse. It is only those who heed My warnings that will be prepared.

“The North will attack the South as the two Koreas become at war with each other. Jerusalem will shake, America will fall and Russia will unite with China to become dictators of the new world. I plead in warnings of love and mercy for I am Jesus and the hand of justice is soon to prevail.”

Recall, too, what was published in a book, with the traditional imprimatur, compiling the messages received from Heaven by third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla, particularly what Our Lord Jesus told her in January, 2009. Our Lord said as follows:

“The Great Conflict, the Third World War, is at the door. As Israel started the Alliance, so now, through its conflicts, it will start the spark of the Great War.”

Meanwhile, I am sharing the following message received also by Luz de Maria from the Blessed Mother on Nov. 2, 2023 as follows:

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, My blessing constantly remains upon you. I call you to consebrate yourselves to the Holy Spirit and to remain in a state of grace so that you do not sadden Him.

“Keep the Love of My Divine Son latent within you by being compassionate and merciful.

“Dear children, My word received with gratitude enlightens your way.

“At this very moment, this Mother issues this urgent call to all humanity, imploring you to be aware of what is approaching for humanity in general. You are being led like sheep to the slaughter and you find yourselves in this moment of pain; fear can lead you to lose the faith, which is what the enemy of the soul wants.

“Not opening one’s eyes and seeing what is happening in the world is the fruit of human stubborness…

“Suffering has been prescribed, and humanity does not want to stop it, continuing to be one more participant in the world’s great scenario of pain, betrayal and threats that have ended in more war.

“Beloved children, pray, prepare yourselves: darkness dwells in the minds of human beings, from where it is transferred to the Earth itself.

“Beloved children, pray: humanity is going to live in the midst of threats from terrorist groups that want to conquer the world.

“Beloved children, pray, I call you to prayer with a contrite and humbled heart, being aware that you are making reparation for what is happening at this moment. For this reason, prayer must become deeper and must be active, leading you to give yourselves as a testimony to your brothers and sisters, sharing bread with the hungry and being a light on the path of so many who are in need.

“Little children, be souls who pray in all your everyday actions and works; be great workers in the great vineyard of My Divine Son, in which there are no great individuals who stand out, nor great critics of their brothers and sisters, but only great heroes in inner silence.

“The earth is an earth of uncertainty, where safety will be unknown. More countries will enter onto the stage of war; after a little while, the force of evil will pounce on humanity with great wickedness.

“In the midst of rapidly spreading disease, My children should not lose faith, remaining secure in the Trinitarian Love for every human creature. My children are strong, firm and determined; they retain the assurance of the blessing of being true children of My Divine Son.

“The greatest protection for a nation is a praying people who are converted and convinced on the omnipotent greatness of the Most Holy Trinity.

“Pray, children, pray for your brothers and sisters who will suffer due to great floods and earthquakes.

“Pray, children, pray that the Flame of the Heart of My Divine Son would keep burning within you.

“Pray, children, pray for your families, for the conversion of everyone and of humanity.

“Pray, children, pray, asking for strength so that you would not fall.

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I love you.”