Masantol fire victims get help from LGU

The local government of Masantol on Wednesday extended financial assistance to families affected by a recent fire in Barangay Bebe Anac.

Mayor Danilo Guintu led the distribution of P30,000 in cash aid to each of the nine families, whose homes were destroyed by the blaze last week.

“Kinamusta natin sila dahil alam natin na napakahirap masunugan ng bahay. Iyong kaunting tulong ng munisipyo sana makatulong sa panimula nila sa pagpapatayo ulit ng bahay,” Guintu said.

The mayor added that he instructed the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) to help the victims seek additional assistance from the provincial government.

Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Paul Magat said the fire was caused by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tank.

The affected families are currently staying at an evacuation center and rebuilding their homes.