Masantol folks benefit from medical mission

MASANTOL -- Some 1,200 residents of this town were able to avail of free medical and dental services on Saturday.

The outreach program, held at the town's Civic Center, was organized by the Aguman Capampangan NW USA (ACNU) in partnership with El Circulo Masantoleño (ECM) and Patrol Partylist and the local government of Masantol.

ACNU President Mina Tahayeri said the activity is part of the organization's 25th anniversary celebration.

"Ang medical at dental mission po natin ay ginagawa sa buong Pilipinas pero ang Masantol po ay malapit sa puso namin dahil karamihan po sa aming mga miyembro ay taga-rito sa Masantol," she said.

Among the services offered during the event include free medical consultations, dental extraction, and distribution of medicines and hygiene kits.

"Itong mga medical and dental services parang sobrang simple pero marami sa ating mga kababayan ang walang access kaya ito ang pinipili namin na itulong sa kanila," Tahayeri said.

Patrol Partylist Representative Jorge Bustos thanked ACNU and ECM for boosting the health programs of the government.

He said partnership between the government and private sector is essential to ensure that services to the public will be delivered.

"Isa sa mga adbokasiya ng Patrol Partylist at ng ating mga kasama sa national government at dito sa local government ng Masantol ang siguraduhin ang proteksyon ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino at unang-una doon ang kanilang kalusugan kaya nagpapasalamat sa inisyatibong ito ng Aguman Capampangan at El Circulo Masantoleño," Bustos said.