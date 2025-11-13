Masantol folks get food packs

Hundreds of residents Masantol town, who were affected by flooding, received food packs from the government through the Nanay Partylist.

Mayor Danilo Guintu on Wednesday led the distribution of aid to 750 families at the Golden Residences in Barangay Bebe Anac.

The mayor said continuous assistance is needed as many families were affected by flooding.

He said that all 26 barangays in the town are still submerged due to high tide and the descent of floodwaters from the upstream portions of Pampanga River.

“Baha pa po ang halos buong munisipyo kaya maraming pamilya ang hindi halos makapaghanapbuhay. Itong ganitong tulong ay talagang makakaginhawa sa mga pamilya kahit ilang araw,” Guintu said.

He thanked Nanay Partylist, Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, for extending assistance to Masantol residents.

Vice Governor Pineda visited the municipality on Tuesday to distribute separate sets of food packs to 850 families, and check on the situation in affected areas.

“Lubos ang pasalamat namin sa patuloy nilang malasakit at suporta dito sa amin sa Masantol,” Guintu said.