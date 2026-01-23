Masantol LGU bans plastic, styrofoam

The local government unit of Masantol said it is implementing the ban on single-use plastics and styrofoam in the municipality.

Mayor Danilo Guintu issued Executive Order (EO) No. 1, Series of 2026, directing the enforcement of Municipal Ordinance No. 2014-002, also known as the Plastic Bag Regulation Ordinance.

Under the ordinance, commercial establishments are prohibited from using single-use plastics, polystyrene foam or styrofoam, and other similar materials for any purpose.

Merchants are likewise barred from selling plastic bags and styrofoam used for packaging.

Individuals and establishments caught violating the ordinance face a fine P500 for first offense, P1,000 for second offense, and P2,500 for second offense and/or imprisonment of not more than 90 days.

The Integrated Solid Waste Management Office (IS WMO), in coordination with the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO), and Philippine National Police were tasked to monitor the implementation of the ordinance.

Guintu said the order aims to reduce solid waste volume in waterways and promote environmentally sound alternatives.

The mayor added that the disposal and burning of plastics and styrofoams exacerbate air and water pollution, contribute to the shallowing of rivers, creeks, and bays, and threaten public health and ecological integrity.