Masantol LGU eyes housing project

The local government unit of Masantol town is eyeing the establishment of a new housing project as part of its program to provide safe and decent housing for indigent residents.

Masantol Mayor Danilo Guintu recently met with officials of the National Housing Authority (NHA) Region III and discussed housing projects that can be implemented in the municipality.

Among the proposals is the “Pabahay 2.0,” a three-storey low-rise housing project designed to be flood-resilient.

Guintu said the elevation of the proposed building will be aligned with the height of the dike to reduce the risk of flooding.

If realized, the project will be the second housing site in Masantol following the Golden Residences Resettlement Center in Barangay San Nicolas.

Guintu said the town's dream to have its own housing project eventually became a reality.

“Sa ating pag-iikot sa mga barangay, nakita po natin ang kahirapan ng buhay at ang hindi maayos na sitwasyon ng mga tirahan ng ating mga kabalen. Masikip at delikado lalo na sa panahon ng kalamidad. Masantoleño, muli po tayong mangarap ng sama-sama para sa ligtas at maayos na tirahan,” he added.