Masantol LGU starts enforcing ordinance vs stray animals

The local government of Masantol has started enforcing an ordinance that prohibits stray and unregistered animals from roaming public roads.

Mayor Danilo Guintu issued Executive No. 002, Series of 2026 to provide implementing rules and regulation for Municipal Ordinance No. 10, Series of 2020.

The ordinance aims to promote responsible pet ownership and ensure public safety.

On Friday, February 6, the local government presented the equipment, vehicles, and cages that will be used for the proper and safe response to animals found roaming the streets.

The Municipal Animal Shelter said it is ready to house the animals until they are claimed by their owners.

The local government urged pet owners to register their animals and comply with responsible pet ownership guidelines, including regular rabies vaccination.

Owners of impounded animals are advised to proceed to the Municipal Treasury Office to settle the required fees, set at P50 per day for small pets and ?200 per day for large pets.

Authorities also said that animals not claimed within five days will be placed for adoption.