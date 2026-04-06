Masantol mayor reaffirms drive vs crime, illegal drugs

Masantol Mayor Danilo Guintu on Monday reiterated his commitment to maintain peace and order in the municipality.

Guintu made the statement when he served as guest of honor during the flag-raising ceremony of the Pampanga Provincial Police Office (PPO).

He said the local government intensifies crime prevention measures and strengthens its anti-drug campaign.

Guintu also cited programs centered on youth development crime prevention in the barangay level.

“Patuloy ang pagsisikap ng LGU Masantol sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan katuwang ang Masantol PNP laban sa ilegal na droga, pagtutok sa kabataan, at pagpapatupad ng preventive policing sa antas ng barangay,” Guintu said.

Masantol was declared drug-cleared municipality in 2017. It is the first town in Central Luzon to be declared as "drug-cleared."

Guintu assured that the local government will continue coordinating with the Philippine National Police to maintain peace and order and foster unity among residents.

Guintu was joined by Major Jimmy Malonzo, Masantol chief of police, during the visit to the provincial police office.

He was welcomed by Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga PPO.