Masantol residents get cash aid from local gov't

MASANTOL -- Around 200 residents in this town recently received financial assistance from the local government here

Mayor Jose Antonio Bustos led the distribution of cash to beneficiaries who are suffering from different chronic diseases.

He said each patient received P3,000 to P5,000 cash under the Assistance in Crisis Situation program.

Bustos said the local government is always ready to assist residents, especially those who are suffering health problems.

"Asahan n’yo pong patuloy na magiging madaling lapitan ang inyong lokal na pamahalaan lalong lalo na po sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan," he said.