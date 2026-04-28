Masantol trike drivers get cash assistance

Hundreds of tricycle drivers in Masantol town received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The program is expected to help the transport sector amid the rising fuel prices.

Mayor Danilo Guintu said a total of 432 registered members of Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Associations (TODA) received ?5,000 each during a payout held on Monday.

The distribution of aid was carried out by the local government, in coordination with the national government through the DSWD and the office of Fourth District Rep. Anna York Bondoc.

“Patuloy ang pakikipag-ugnayan natin sa national government para makapagbaba ng programa na pakikinabangan ng bawat Masantoleño,” Guintu said.

He added that the cash aid is expected to help cover fuel expenses and support the daily needs of the beneficiaries’ families.