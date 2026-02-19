Maxim officials say: "We are not colorum"

Ride-hailing company Maxim has denied allegations that it is colorum and operates in Pampanga sans permit.

Taj Angeles, Government Affairs manager of Maxim, claimed that they operate legally and in coordination with local authorities.

He said the company's services comply with existing regulations.

Angeles made the statement during the News at Hues media forum organized by the Pampanga Press Club at Park Inn by Radisson Clark on Tuesday, February 17.

Angeles stated that Maxim regularly coordinates with the local government units of Angeles City and Mabalacat City to ensure orderly and lawful operations in the area.

He added that the company also holds a permit from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), which supports the legitimacy of their services.

The statement comes amid ongoing concerns from some sectors regarding the legality of certain ride-hailing services operating in Pampanga