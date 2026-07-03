Maxim Supports Charity Program for Orchard Elementary School in Pampanga

The Maxim Rides & Delivery has implemented a charity program for Orchard Elementary School in Magalang, Pampanga by donating electric fans during the 12th Charity Fundraising Event organized by the Freelance Angkas Delivery Rider Pampanga on June 26, 2026.

The company said the initiative reflects its commitment to support education and community welfare through partnerships with local organizations.

By participating in grassroots initiatives, the company said aims to help in addressing the needs of schools and create a positive impact in the communities it serves.

In recognition of the company’s contribution, Orchard Elementary School presented Maxim with a Certificate of Appreciation.

The school expressed its gratitude to the Maxim Management for donating electric fans, noting that they will provide a more comfortable learning environment for pupils.

“At Maxim, we believe that every child deserves a comfortable and supportive environment for learning. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with organizations that share the same commitment to helping communities, and we hope our contribution will make a positive difference for the students and teachers of Orchard Elementary School,” said Jeniel Feliciano, Head of Maxim Pampanga.

Maxim service was launched in the Philippines in 2020, with Cebu being its first city of operations.

Now its services are available to residents and guests of 19 Philippine cities.

In addition to providing delivery services, the service is a licensed Transport Network Company authorized to pre-arrange transportation of passengers by car.

In Metro Manila and Cagayan de Oro, the company has been included in a pilot project to transport passengers on motorcycles.

The company said it develops innovative technologies that make ordering transport and other services more modern, accessible, and safe.

The service has created a system that makes it possible to connect an unlimited number of clients and drivers, and process millions of orders.

The Maxim app for ordering services and the Taxsee Driver app for fulfilling orders are among the world’s top apps with millions of users.

The company said its goal is to enhance user experience and empower people to reach their destinations safely and efficiently.