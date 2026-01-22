Maxim Wraps up 2025 with outreach programs

Maxim Rides & Food Delivery closed 2025 by putting its commitment to community development into action across Pampanga through initiatives focused on child welfare, education, and public health, led by company teams and driver-partners.

In Barangay Santa Cruz, Porac, Pampanga, Maxim provided hot meals, beverages, and school supplies to 70 young children. The event also featured interactive games and prizes and was warmly received by parents, teachers, social workers, and barangay officials, who recognized the company’s efforts with a Certificate of Appreciation.

Maxim extended support to Aeta schoolchildren in remote communities. At Haduan Negrito Integrated School in Clark, Mabalacat City, the company distributed food supplies, hygiene products, clothing, and school materials, with the school receiving large-scale assistance from a private company for the first time. Another outreach in Barangay Sapangbato brought together around 500 children and parents for games, activities, and gift-giving, with each child receiving food packs, drinks, and school supplies. Teachers noted the events provided both practical help and moments of joy.

In addition to these education initiatives, Maxim driver-partners supported local healthcare through multiple blood donation drives in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross and local government units. More than a hundred driver-partners donated over 95 liters of blood between September and October, followed by another drive on November 27, 2025, at Mabalacat High School in collaboration with the Mabalacat LGU, where 52 riders contributed to strengthening the local healthcare system.

“We are proud of what our teams and driver-partners have accomplished this year,” said Jeniel Feliciano, Head of Maxim Pampanga. “These initiatives reflect our commitment to supporting the communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing this work.”

Background Information

