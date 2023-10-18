Mayor asks DPWH to repair Candaba-San Miguel road

CANDABA — Mayor Rene Maglanque of this town has called on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to immediately repair the dilapidated section of Candaba-San Miguel Road.

In a letter sent to DPWH Central Luzon Director Roseller Tolentino, Maglanque stressed the need to rehabilitate the road which is posing hazard and inconvenience to motorists.

“The safety of the people is our major concern and we can help ensure this through our combined efforts in assuring the conditions of our roads,” Maglanque said.

The mayor attached photos of the road’s current condition which showed its severe uneven surface, particularly on its two inner lanes.

“The increasing volume of various types of vehicles passing through the national road and its inundation to flooding during the recent onslaught of typhoons caused its ruinous condition now,” Maglanque said.

The mayor asked DPWH to promptly implement actions to prevent any untoward incident.

The Candaba-San Miguel Road is the primary highway that connects Candaba town proper to the eight barangays of Kapampangan Region.

It is used to transport people, goods, and services in and out of the town, and also servesas an alternative route for non-Candabeños bound to and from Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.