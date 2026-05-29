Mayor assures transparency, justice in building collapse probe

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II assured the public of transparency and accountability in the investigations being conducted following the collapse of a building under construction in Barangay Balibago, which claimed the lives of several workers.

Lazatin said the building owner has already coordinated with the local government and committed to cooperate with authorities regarding documents, permits, reports, and other matters related to the tragedy.

“Makikipag-ugnayan po sila sa atin at suporta para sa kung anumang kakailanganing dokumento, permits, reports, o anumang kaugnayan dito sa trahedyang nangyari,” Lazatin said.

The mayor also vowed that the city government would ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the incident.

Lazatin assured residents and the victims’ families that justice would be pursued and the truth behind the tragedy would be uncovered.

“In-assure ko po ang publiko na magkakaroon ng katarungan at malalaman din po natin ang katotohanan sa trahedyang ito,” he added.

The mayor extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

“Sa pamilya ng mga biktima, binibigay ko po sa inyo ang taos pusong pakikiramay po natin at sana mabigyan po kayo ng katarungan,” Lazatin said.

Meanwhile, a mason identified as Erwin Dungka called on the contractor and owner of the collapsed structure to face the public amid growing calls for accountability from the families of the deceased workers.