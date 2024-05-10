Mayor Caluag seeks to reduce unemployment

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Mayor Vilma Caluag said she is coordinating with other local government units and government agencies to help her constituents secure employment.

The mayor said the move is expected to reduce unemployment in the capital city.

Caluag said she has been engaging with various LGUs, companies, and private partners in the country and overseas in the past months to secure jobs for Fernandinos.

"We've established several social programs, but now we're focused on helping Fernandinos through a long-term approach by creating sustainable employment opportunities," she said.

Last month, the mayor said thousands of job opportunities were made available to residents through the LGU’s partnership Superl Philippines.

She added that her recent visit to the United States established collaborations with Filipino-owned stores such as Seafoods City and Island Pacific, which pledged to place orders for the iconic Parul San Fernando.

“Our partnership with the Filipino stores will not only increase demand for local products but also provide employment for additional lantern makers. Both Seafoods City and Island Pacific will directly transact with our lantern makers to avoid any miscommunication,” Caluag said.

The recent visit to South Korea and meeting with officials from Yangyang County also resulted to job opportunities for Fernandinos, the mayor added.

She said the city government will directly connect job seekers to Yangyang County LGU for agriculture and domestic employment.

The city government will also help in facilitating the employment to protect job seekers from scams and excessive fees, Caluag added.

"These are just some of the employment programs we're rolling out for Fernandinos. The Public Employment Services Office also regularly announces job openings and organizes job fairs. It is part of our ultimate aim to improve the lives of Fernandinos by offering sustainable livelihoods, which, in turn, will boost our economy,” Caluag said.