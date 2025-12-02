Mayor Capil 'saddened' over warrant of arrest

Embattled Porac Mayor Jaime "Jing" Capil on Monday said he is “saddened” by the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him by the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 265.

Capil said that he learned about the arrest warrant only “through the news.”

The mayor at the same time clarified that he is not hiding from authorities. “Hindi po ako nagtatago. Hindi po ako tumatakas sa proseso ng batas.”

Capil said his legal team has already started the bail process.

He added that his counsels, went to court on Monday morning to comply with requirements.

Capil claimed that they have not yet received a copy of the order and therefore needed to secure all necessary clearances for bail.

“Lahat po ng kailangan, ginagawa at sinusunod po namin ayon sa itinakdang utos ng korte,” he said.

“Sasailalim po ako sa proseso. Hiling ko lang po ay ibigay sa ’kin ang fair at due process of the law, Capil added.