Mayor extends F2F classes suspension

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque on Sunday (May 19) signed Executive Order No. 18 extending the suspension of afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels of public and private schools in his town from May 20 to 24.

The mayor said the move is due to extreme heat.

Maglanque said he ordered that schools implement modular, online, or any alternative learning scheme.

The mayor’s order said the state weather bureau had reported that the Highest Heat Index Forecast for Clark Airport in Pampanga ranges from 39 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius from May 14 to 20.

“To adjust in anticipation of the heat index the suspension of afternoon face-to-face classes is deemed necessary,” Maglanque said.