Mayor eyes cityhood for Porac town

PORAC — Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil is not letting the issue of the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in this town distract him from government work as he vowed to work for increased municipal budget and the town’s cityhood.

In his speech on Monday before municipal employees, Capil said he would brave the current political challenge.

He thanked local supporters and leaders who have expressed their support for his administration.

“Samahan po ninyo ako sa laban na ito. Ang inyong supporta ay ang aking inspirasyon sa paglilingkod nga tapat at totoo,” Capil said.

The mayor said that he is now working to reach a 900 million annual budget for the town to fund social programs, development plans, infrastructure projects, and better administration of municipal services and processes.

The mayor noted that his administration was able to generate investments in the town in the last couple of years.

He added that Porac has the potential to be the next city of Pampanga citing strategic location and economic developments in the town.