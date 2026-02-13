Mayor Geld backs programs for kids with special needs

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino has aired his support to programs that will benefit children with special needs.

On Friday, Ausome students from the Connected Learning and Therapy Center visited Aquino.

The mayor welcomed the children and expressed his support for programs that promote inclusive education and the development of talents among children with special needs.

As a token of appreciation, the mayor displayed in his office an artwork created by Chelsea Manalang, a student of the Therapy Center.

Aquino said the artwork serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and valuing the abilities and potential of every child.

The teachers and students of the Connected Learning and Therapy Center expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and the continued support of the city government for their advocacy toward building an inclusive community.

Board Members Cherry Manalo and Christian Halili also joined Aquino in welcoming the students.