Mayor Geld to strengthen programs on education

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino on Friday said the local government will strengthen its programs in education.

The mayor relayed this message to teachers during the celebration of World Teachers Day on Friday (October 5) at SM City Clark.

Aquino said he recognizes the crucial role of educators in honing the future of students and their dedication and sacrifice despite the numerous challenges they face in teaching.

​"Napakalaki ng inyong ambag. Kayo ang gumagabay sa ating mga kabataan. Hindi matutumbasan ng anumang halaga ang inyong pagmamahal sa propesyon. Kaya naman, sinisiguro ko sa inyo we will invest in education," Aquino said.

​The mayor disclosed that a P2,500 cash incentive was distributed to every teacher.

Aquino said the amount was raised from the original P1,000 to P2,500 per teacher.

Teachers with more than 25 years of service also recieved P4,000; 30 years (P5,000), and 35 years (P6,000).

​The Mabalacat City Schools Division, led by Superintendent Maria Carmen Cuenco, thanked the city government for the continuous support. (PR)