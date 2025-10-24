Mayor Geld underscores child welfare, protection

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino has underscored the child welfare and protection.

The mayor made the statement during the special meeting for the City Council for the Protection of Children (CCPC) at the SMX Convention Hall sa SM City Clark Complex on Thursday, October 23.

Aquino, who chairs the CCPC, and City Population Gender and Development Office head Charlo Costales led the event

The mayor stressed the need to strengthen child protection and participation.

"Dapat ay ligtas, malusog, may sapat na edukasyon, at masaya ang mag Bata," Aquino said.

The mayor lauded Costales, and the newly-elected child representatives for their efforts.

Aquino also stressed the importance of cooperation of different offices, local officials and Federation of Parents and Teachers to effectively address the issues confronting the youth.

The mayor urged the constituents to support the State of the Children’s Address, scheduled on November 20, 2025.

Topics discussed during the event are the Preparation for the upcoming Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit Fiscal Year 2025 and Update in the Implementation of the Mabalacat City-Gawad Makabatang Barangay Award CY 2025 Submission of Data and Ways Forward.