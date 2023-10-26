Mayor helps robotics group at Potrero High

BACOLOR -- Mayor Eduardo "Diman" Datu donated some P100,000 worth of robotic components to the senior high school classes of Potrero National High School here on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The donation is in line with the initiative of 2nd District Board Member and Provincial Committee on Education chair Mylyn Pineda Caybyab to bring needed components to students enrolled in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The Education Program Supervisors of the Division of Pampanga had earlier brought to the provincial government's attention the need to provide the components.

This will enable students to have hands-on experience on robotics equipment in line with their program.

With the equipment, students may learn coding, electronics and robotic assembly skills.

Pineda-Cayabyab initially sponsored the first batch of robotic components to high schools with special science classes.

The lady lawmaker then encouraged mayors to support the program.

Datu was the first to answer the call for support.

"I do hope that these components will enable you to learn more and achieve better. We are in support of any program that will help our students in Bacolor," Datu added.

Datu had also sponsored the robotic components for Don Antonio Lee Chi Uan Integrated School in Xevera, Bacolor.

Pineda-Cayabyab thanked the mayor for the support adding that "the components will surely go a long way."