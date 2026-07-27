Mayor Jon: Angeles model of resilience

Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II has underscored the city's resilience and people-first governance as he delivered his State of the City Address on Monday, July 27.

During the event, the mayor reported his administration's accomplishments after a year of his first term as local chief executive.

In his address, Lazatin described Angeles City as a model of resilience, crediting the progress of the city not only to government initiatives but also to the character and cooperation of its residents.

He described Angeleños as disciplined, honest, and compassionate citizens whose commitment to the community has helped drive the city's continued development despite various challenges.

The mayor also reaffirmed the guiding principle behind his administration, stressing that every decision has been anchored on the welfare of the people rather than political considerations.

"We are guided by one principle, not politics, not popularity, not expediency but the welfare of our people," Lazatin said.

Throughout the address, the mayor highlighted the accomplishments of the city government across various sectors.

He cited programs aimed at improving public services, strengthening good governance, and enhancing the quality of life of the people.

Lazatin said the local government's achievements reflect the collective efforts of city hall employees and the community.

The mayor expressed confidence that Angeles City will continue to move forward through transparent local government leadership, unity, and a shared commitment to public service.