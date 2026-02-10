Mayor Jon inspects new RLMMC building

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II recently led an inspection of the new Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center (RLMMC) building, which is now in the final stage of construction.

The mayor said he wants to assess the progress of the project and ensure that the facility meets standards before it becomes fully operational.

According to the city government, the new building is expected to expand the hospital’s capacity and improve the delivery of medical services to residents.

The project was initiated during the term of former mayor, and now First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. Construction.

Mayor Lazatin said the city government is focused on completing the project while ensuring compliance with safety and quality standards.

Once operational, the new RLMMC building is expected to provide additional space, upgraded facilities, and access to healthcare services for Angeleños.