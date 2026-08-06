Mayor Jon leads waterway monitoring amid Maymay

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II on Thursday morning led the inspection and monitoring of rivers, creeks, and other critical areas on August 6 in preparation for the effects of Tropical Storm Maymay.

The Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO) and the City Engineer's Office (CEO) conducted riverbank and waterway monitoring for response measures like sandbagging and other efforts.

As of 8 A.M. on Thursday, water levels remain normal and safe in Sapang Balen Creek, Pandan Bridge

Connection Bridge (Pulung Maragul), Abacan Riverside – Balibago, Abacan Riverside – Ninoy Aquino, Balibago Creek

And Sapalibutad Bridge.

The ACDRRMO and other emergency response teams are on full alert.

Residents living near rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas are encouraged to remain vigilant, prepare their emergency go-bags, and follow official government advisories.

Pre-emptive evacuation may be implemented, particularly in communities near the Abacan River and other creeks.

The Angeles City Command Center remains open 24/7.

Residents are also encouraged to stay updated by the Angeles City Information Office Facebook page for official announcements.

"Stay alert, stay safe, and let us all work together to be prepared, Angeleños," the city government said. "Keep safe, Angeleños."