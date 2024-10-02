Mayor Lazatin files COC for Congress

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., has filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for Pampanga First District Representative on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) here for the 2025 National and Local Elections.

Joining Lazatin during the COC filing was his brother, outgoing Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, who is running for Angeles City Mayor.

The siblings were accompanied by Angeles City Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting; and their runningnates for councilor under Team Lazatin.

Their candidates for councilor are incumbent Councilors Arvin Suller, JC Parker-Aguas, Marino Bañola, Alexander Indiongco, Raco Del Rosario, Edgardo Pamintuan Jr., Michelle Bonifacio, and Crisanto Cortez; and new aspirants Ron Pineda and Alfred Sangil.

Lazatin is also joined by his long-time chief adviser, IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant Reina Manuel.

Before the COC filing, Lazatin and other members of Team Lazatin attended mass at Holy Rosary Parish Church to pray for their respective bids in the upcoming election.

Lazatin first announced his intent to run for Pampanga First District Representative on June 28, 2024, in front of some 1,800 guests at the Magalang Plaza, Magalang Municipality.

The event was attended by political leaders of the First District of Pampanga, including Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

Members of 85 out of the total 87 barangays councils in the First District, representatives from various civic sectors, including Solo Parents, Persons with Disability (PWD), Women, LGBTQ, farmers, Indigenous People, public transport, and the Muslim community joined the Lazatin's event.

Lazatin unveiled his legislative agenda, highlighting seven main areas: Health; Economy and Livelihood; Vulnerable and Marginalized Sectors (Children, Youth, Women, Senior Citizens, Persons with Disability (PWDs), Solo Parents, and LGBTQ); Environment; Education; Transportation; and Barangays.

The mayor said that his legislative agenda shall follow a basic tenet - ‘ALANG MALAKWAN’ - focusing on delivering public services to all sectors from all walks of life.

“Isa lang po ang sineseguro natin. Sa ating panunungkulan, wala pong maiiwan. No one will be left behind,” Lazatin said, “Ito po ang aking bibitawang pangako -- ang lahat ng sektor ng ating lipunan ay mararamdaman ang ating sinserong paninilbihan.”

Also part of Lazatin’s agenda is the filing of a measure to make the fiscal incentives under the Comprehensive Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or CREATE Law more competitive, in order to encourage more local and foreign investments, especially in Clark Freeport.

Lazatin said he also intends to file a measure that will expand the coverage of the Primary Care Package, under the Universal Health Care Act, to include check-ups and laboratory tests in its coverage, which is expected to reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of patients.