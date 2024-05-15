Mayor Lazatin to run for congressman in 2025

ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., will run for Congress in the upcoming midterm elections in 2025.

Lazatin is set to declare his official candidacy on June 28, which coincides with the 90th birthday of his father, the late First District Representative Carmelo “Tarzan” Lazatin.

“This is a momentous event for me as this marks the beginning of yet another journey in my political career; and what better date to hold this occasion than on June 28, which would have been the 90th birthday of my late father,” Lazatin said.

Mayor Lazatin said his declaration of candidacy will be attended by Former President-turned-Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo; Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda; Vice Governor Lilia Pineda; Mabalacat City Mayor Cris Garbo; and Magalang Municipal Mayor Maria Lourdes Lacson.

Lazatin is currently serving his second term as mayor of Angeles City.

His brother, Congressman Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, is the incumbent representative of Pampanga’s First District.