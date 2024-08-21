Mayor leads celebration of International Youth Day

PORAC --- Mayor Jaime Capil led the town’s International Youth Day celebration during

a flag-raising ceremony on Monday.

The mayor was joined by leaders from the Local Youth Development Office and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation officials.

Capil commended the efforts of youth leaders in empowering the young people and advancing youth-focused initiatives.

As part of the celebration, the Municipal Youth Development Office, in collaboration with SK Federation President Angelo David, hosted a seminar on Cybercrime Prevention and Cybersecurity Awareness.

The event was attended by 92 high school students from various schools in Porac.

The seminar is aimed to educate students on the responsible use of the internet and to raise awareness about preventing online crimes that could target young users.