Mayor: Make Angeles City haven for tourists, investors

Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin has reiterated the local government's is focused on programs to make the city a safe haven for tourists and investors.

The mayor issued the statement after the city officials initiated a dialogue with foreign investors and representatives from various offices and government agencies.

The meeting is aimed to "bolster safe tourism, streamline business processes, and reinforce anti-criminality measures" the city government said.

The dialogue also touched on a comprehensive approach to labor and employment compliance, sanitation and hygiene, and good governance.

The meeting brought together officials from the Mayor's Office, the City Tourism Office, Angeles City Tourist Information and Visitors Engagement (ACTIVE), the City Health Office/Sanitation and Social Hygiene, City Social Welfare and Development Office, Business Permit and Licensing Division, City Legal Office, City Engineer's Office, PDEA, and the Angeles City Police Office.

Foreign investors expressed appreciation to Lazatin for the city government's commitment to a transparent, business-friendly environment that also prioritizes the safety and well-being of workers and visitors.

Adherence to labor standards, including the prohibition of minor participation in business activities, was also discussed during the meeting.

Sanitation and hygiene emerged as another focal point, with city officials outlining enhanced cleaning protocols, regular health inspections, and compliance with national health standards to ensure visitor confidence in the entertainment district’s venues, restaurants, and hospitality facilities.

The participants also discussed anti-illegal drugs, anti-gambling, and anti-corruption measures,

The local officials also highlighted the push for good governance principles, including transparency, accountability, and efficient service delivery.

They also stressed the importance of simplifying business processes, reducing bureaucratic red tape, and providing clear guidance to investors to promote a welcoming environment.

“Our goal is to create a safe, clean, and lively destination for tourists and a fair, compliant, and attractive landscape for investors,” he said. “We are committed to enforcing laws that protect communities while promoting sustainable growth and world-class hospitality.”