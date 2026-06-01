Mayor opposes floodway project

Santa Ana Mayor Dinan Labung has expressed his opposition to the proposed alignment of the Central Luzon–Pampanga River Floodway Project in their municipality.

The project, which was presented by officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Central Office to Labung recently, is aimed to reduce flooding in the provinces of Pampanga and Bulacan.

Labung said a large portion of land in the town will be affected if the project is implemented.

The mayor cited project's possible impact in the municipal government's 10-Year Investment Plan.

“Mig-object tamu. Sabi ku e de aabe ing keka tamung balen uling nung milako ya ing makanyang area, masira ya pu ing keka tamung paintungulan. Masira ya ing future plan tamu,” Labung said.

(“We object. I told them not to include our town because if such a large area is taken away, our future plans and development goals will be ruined.”)

The official clarified that he is not questioning the project’s but its potential effects.

He added that areas identified for development in the municipality have already been designated under the Local Investment and Incentive Code.

“Yaku, together with the department heads and other concerns, and in behalf of our town and our people, I announce that we will object that proposal kasi pu akakit ku ing malyari, magisan ing keka tamung gabun. Masira ya. Eta na pu abalik pasibayu nung gawan deng flood control area ing keka tamung balen,” Labung said.

(“I, together with the department heads and other concerned sectors, and on behalf of our town and our people, announce that we will object to that proposal because I can see what may happen—our land will be destroyed. It will be ruined. It can no longer be restored once our town is turned into a flood control area.”)

The Central Luzon–Pampanga River Floodway Project is being proposed as a major flood mitigation measure for Pampanga and Bulacan, provinces.