Mayor orders dismantling of Makati "Gil Tulog Avenue" signages

MANILA – The controversial "Gil Tulog Avenue" signages in Makati City have reverted to the original "Gil Puyat Avenue" as ordered by Mayor Abby Binay.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Binay apologized to the family of the former Senate president.

She said city officials who issued the permit "should have exercised prudence."

"They should have been more thorough. Dapat inisip ang kaguluhan na maaaring idulot sa mga motorista at komyuter. At dapat ay binigyang halaga ang respeto sa pamilya at sa alaala ni dating (They should have considered the confusion it may bring to motorists and commuters. And they should have given importance and respect the family and memory of former) Senate president Gil Puyat," Binay said, adding that she has already reprimanded the officials involved.

"(I apologize to our citizens and to the family of former) Senate president Puyat. These signs have been taken down on my instruction," she assured.

Binay also clarified that the request for a permit for "the so-called advertising campaign" to change the street signs of Gil Puyat Avenue never reached her office.

"Kung dumaan sa akin yan, rejected 'yan agad (If it passed through me, it will be automatically rejected)," the mayor said.

Puyat was also dean of the College of Business Administration in the University of the Philippines.

He won a Senate seat in 1951 and served as senator until 1973. He passed away on March 23, 1980. (PNA)