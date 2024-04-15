Mayor orders surveillance for vaccine-preventable diseases

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Mayor Vilma Caluag ordered the strengthening of the surveillance of vaccine-preventable diseases as a measure to prevent transmission.

Caluag issued Executive Order No. CMO2024-021 as part of the PDITR+ (Prevent, Detect, Isolate, Treat, Reintegrate, and Vaccinate) initiative of the city government.

The mayor's order covers several diseases, including pertussis, measles, polio, diptheria, tubercolosis, hepatitis, tetanus, haemophilus, influenza type b, pneumococcal disease, mumps, and rotavirus.

Caluag said she ordered heightened surveillance on said diseases amidst the ongoing pertussis outbreak.

The mayor added that she is working closely with the City Health Office and key departments for the allocation of resources and implementation of the program.

“Our goal is to improve the immunization status of Fernandinos—especially infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant women,” she said.

Caluag urged the city residents to contact the nearest rural health units in their area for vaccination.