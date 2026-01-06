Mayor: P100-M alloted for Guagua legislative building

The P100-million allocation for the construction of a new Legislative Building in Guagua town has been included in the 2026 National Budget, the municipal government announced recently.

Mayor Tonton Torres said the funding will support the construction of a dedicated facility for the municipal council and other legislative operations.

The mayor attributed the project’s inclusion in the national budget to the efforts of Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and former congressman Mikey Arroyo.

Torres also acknowledged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for approving and signing the 2026 national budget.

On Monday, Marcos signed into law Republic Act No. 12314, or the General Appropriations Act of 2026, which allocates a total of P6.793 trillion for government spending.

Marcos said the challenges faced in 2025, including climate-related disruptions, economic uncertainty, and the exposure of corruption, underscored the urgency of reforms and the need for stronger fiscal discipline.