Mayor pushes for termination of CSFWD-PrimeWater JVA

City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag has asked the Senate to assist the City of San Fernando Water District withdraw from the joint venture agreement (JVA) it entered with PrimeWater.

Caluag made the appeal during an inquiry called by the Senate Committee on Public Services, chaired by Senator Raffy Tulfo on Monday, September 29.

The inquiry focused on the JVAs entered into by local water districts with private firms.

Representing the City of San Fernando as guest and resource person, Caluag disclosed the bad quality of services the PrimeWater provides its consumers in the city.

“Ako po, minana ko nalang itong problema. Tinanong ko rin ang water district kung bakit sila nakipag-joint venture sa PrimeWater dahil ang dami ng nagmumurang Fernandino sa amin na ang mahal ng singil. Kapag magpapa-install, ang mahal rin. Talagang tumaas lahat, tapos madumi, mabaho at halos patak-patak lang ang lumalabas,” the mayor said.

She claimed that "water is a basic public service and a fundamental human right, not a business venture."

Caluag said the city government should be allowed to implement its own solutions to the water crisis.

“Marami na pong violations ang PrimeWater kaya ang local water district namin, nag-decide ng magfile ng pre-termination letter sa kanila. Maraming promises pero hindi naman nagagawa kaya nung nagharap kami, ang sabi ko kami nalang ang gagawa,” she said.

The mayor added that PrimeWater failed to deliver its promised investments and quality service including the bulk water.

“Ang sabi ko sa kanila, para wala nalang away at makamove on na kami, palayain nalang nila kami,” she said.

The Senate inquiry was initiated through Resolution No. 16 filed by Senator Risa Hontiveros and Resolution No. 50 filed by Tulfo.

The resolutions seek to investigate alleged irregularities in JVAs of water districts with private companies such as PrimeWater, Manila Water, and Metro Pacific Water.

The Senate committee also eyeing the strengthening of regulations to ensure consumer welfare and transparency in water service.