Mayor: Raided firm not listed as tobacco manufacturer

The municipal government of Mexico town in Pampanga has released official documents to clarify the business registration status of Samyoung Global Corporation.

This, following a recent raid conducted by the Bureau of Customs and Philippine National Police on the facility over alleged illegal cigarette production.

Mayor Ruding Gonzales disclosed to CLTV 36 a certification issued by the Office of the Municipal Treasurer stating that the firm is registered under wholesale business classification, which includes the importation of products.

The document specifies that the company is not registered as a tobacco manufacturer.

The certification, dated February 7, 2026, indicates that the firm has been securing business permits from 2008 through 2025 based on its declared line of business.

The records on file with the local government do not list cigarette manufacturing as part of its approved operations.

Samyoung Global Corporation is identified as the lessor of the property where authorities recently uncovered an alleged illegal cigarette factory.

In response to public concerns, Gonzales said the documents were presented to demonstrate what is officially recorded in the municipality’s files.

Also cited by the mayor was an inspection report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) conducted in October 2025.

According to the report, inspectors did not note any presence of contraband or indications of unlawful activity at the time of their visit.