Mayor reaffirms commitment with South Korean partners

Bacolor—This town’s Mayor Eduardo "Diman" G. Datu is now Hwaseong City in South Korea to celebrate the partnership between the Rotary Club Villa de Bacolor and the Volunteer Center of Hwaseong.

The town and the Rotary Club of Villa de Bacolor also have ties with the Rotary Club of Hwasun Tean.

During the event, Datu delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of friendship and unity between the club and the Korean community.

This visit highlights the ongoing collaboration and ties between the two organizations.

The mayor reaffirmed the town’s commitment to working closely with the group, especially on social service programs for the people of Bacolor.

Datu is among the founding members of the Rotary Club of Villa de Bacolor.