Mayor: Sampaguita Festival symbolizes Lubao's resilience

Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda said the Sampaguita Festival reflects the community’s resilience and commitment to sustain its signature industry.

Pineda said the event, held in honor of Lubao’s sampaguita production, serves as a symbol of the town’s determination to keep the industry alive despite changing economic conditions.

The mayor emphasized that the celebration is not only a cultural event but also a way to bring attention to sampaguita farming and its importance to local livelihoods.

Pineda also said that the yearly festivities are designed to engage younger generations by showcasing the cultural and economic value of sampaguita through vibrant activities such as the street dance.

This year’s event featured seven clusters of barangays, competing in both street dancing and interpretative dance contests.

The festival also included a parade of floats that highlighted the sampaguita industry alongside Lubao’s cultural icons and traditions, drawing crowds of residents and visitors.

Pineda said that they have been leveling up the competitions yearly to better entice younger people to participate.

Lubao remains one of Pampanga’s primary producers of sampaguita, alongside neighboring Floridablanca.

Much of the town’s harvest is transported to Manila, where the flowers are crafted into garlands and used as floral decorations.

Pineda expressed hope that the festival will help preserve the industry and inspire future generations to carry on Lubao’s sampaguita-growing tradition.