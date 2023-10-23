Mayor: ‘Street party brings Angeles City back to life

ANGELES CITY — For the first time after the pandemic, the streets of Angeles City came back to life because of the two-night Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan (TTKD) 2023 street party.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., reminisced about the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption, when the long stretch of Barangay Balibago was damaged by the catastrophic disaster.

From the deep slumber then in 1992, Lazatin said the city was brought back to life during the first TTKD celebration amid the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts of the government in the lahar-stricken towns.

"It was the rebirth of Angeles City," the mayor said.

With the same tenacity, resiliency, and revelry, Lazatin said the city is back on its feet and the month of October showcases the best of Angeleños.

He said the month is a celebration of triple religious festivals – the Feast of the Holy Guardian Angels, Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary or La Naval, and the Feast of the Apung Mamacalulu (Merciful Lord).

"TTKD is the culmination of the festive month of October, and one of the major highlights of the City’s Fiestang Kuliat celebration, where thousands of partygoers are expected," he said.

Lazatin thanked everyone for supporting the event, especially the JCI Angeles City Culiat, the city government's long-time partner for TTKD.

The mayor said their support boost the economy and tourism industry here.

"TTKD is the unyielding spirit of the Kapampangan people, particularly the Angeleños who most felt the double whammy that hit our people - the Mt. Pinatubo eruptions and the untimely departure of the US forces at the former Clark Air Base," he said.

Lazatin reminded his constituents to remember the real essence of why Angeles City is celebrating TTKD.

"This crowd of people who share in the same delight of this festivity is an indicator that Angeles City and its unyielding citizens will always overcome, and recuperate from whatever challenges life will throw at us," he said.

Joining Lazatin during the opening of TTKD were Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo ‘Jon’ Lazatin II, Clark Development Corporation Chairman and TTKD proponent Edgardo Pamintuan, City Councilor Arvin Suller, Mayor Lazatin's Chief Adviser IC Calaguas, Executive Assistant Reina Manuel and others.