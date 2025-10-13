Mayor underscores IP empowerment

Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin has underscored the empowerment of indigenous people (IP) during the 2nd Ayta Day, held at Sitio Target in Barangay Sapangbato.

Lazatin said that "genuine inclusivity requires collaboration with indigenous communities to shape programs that affect them."

The mayor reiterated ongoing efforts to integrate IP perspectives into city planning, cultural preservation, and local development initiatives.

The Angeles City Tourism Office (ACTO) said the IP communities, in cooperation with the local government, led the planning and conduct of this year's Ayta Day.

Lazatin was joined by Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Carlos P. Salvador, Sitio Target Integrated School Principal Rendon B. Coloma, barangay officials and representatives from several

Ayta communities in Sitio Bliss, Sitio Sapangbato, Sitio Balaraw, and Sitio Bobo.

The cultural program featured traditional IP contests such as pana (archery) and sulbatana (blowgun).

The event also highlighted culinary and craft demonstrations including binulo cooking and Hawong-inspired nipa hut construction.

Indigenous performances showcased songs and dances, including sayaw unggoy, sayaw palaka, sayaw langaw, sayaw matubag, sayaw ligawan, and sayaw pasasalamat.

One of the highlights of the activity was the appearance of eight Lagu ning Ayta (LNA) candidates in native attire, celebrating the community’s cultural aesthetics and heritage.

The celebration aimed to preserve Ayta cultural heritage and instill pride and cultural awareness to ensure that their traditions are passed on to future generations.