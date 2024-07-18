Mayor urges LGU workers to focus on public service

MABALACAT CITY --- Mayor Cris Garbo has urged employees of the city government to prioritize public service and set aside politics.

The mayor echoed his message during a recent meeting in line with the Brigada Eskwela 2024 preparation and 12th Cityhood anniversary of Mabalacat with department and unit heads of the local government unit (LGU).

"Focus on serving the people and the city and leave political issues to me," Garbo told the city hall leaders.

The local chief executive emphasized the importance of working together for the betterment of Mabalacat City.

He encouraged the heads of various departments and units to set aside any political differences and concentrate on addressing the needs of the city.

"Our primary goal is to sustain our quality services to our constituents and to continue to make Mabalacat a better place for all," Garbo said.