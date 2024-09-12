Mayor, VG vow to protect Koreans in AC, Pampanga

ANGELES CITY -- Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. has vowed to institute security measures to protect South Korean businessmen and tourists in the city.

The mayor issued the statement on Wednesday during the "Meeting With Korean Businessmen" at Royce Hotel, Clark Freeport, organized by the city government in cooperation with the provincial government of Pampanga.

The meeting was organized by the local government after the city police recently recorded some robbery and assault cases against Korean nationals in the city.

Lazatin said he has directed the Philippine National Police in the city, headed by Colonel Amado Mendoza, and Angeles City Tourist Auxiliary to intensify police visibility to prevent crimes.

The mayor also mentioned the installation of additional CCTV cameras and solar street lights in business districts like Malabanias, Balibago, and the Korean Town along the Friendship Highway.

“By December 2024, there will be no CCTV blind spots left in Angeles City," Lazatin said.

“To date, a total of 186 CCTVs have been installed in Angeles City and I have ordered the installation of additional security cameras in another 67 sites,” said Lazatin, “The installation of 1,500 solar lights in all major and secondary roads in the city will also be finished by October 2024.”

Pampanga Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, who co-organized the event, assured that the Provincial Government will support the efforts in maintaining peace and order of the province and the city.

“Kami ni Governor, kasama si Mayor Lazatin, we will ensure your safety,” Pineda told the Koreans who attended the meeting.

Pineda also appealed to the attendees of the meeting, led by Korean Community Association of Angeles City, to help in bringing back the investors and tourists in Pampanga and Angeles City.

Lazatin said the Korean community has been a "long-standing and important figure" in the development of Angeles."

“The City Government of Angeles remains steadfast in our commitment to preserving peace and order, promoting welfare, and protecting the safety of Angelenos, which includes the Korean Community,” he added.

Also present during the meeting were Barangay Captains Luz Nava of Malabanias, Joseph Ponce of Balibago, and Augusto Flores of Anunas; Angeles City Police Station 4 Commander Major Marlon Ventus; and others.