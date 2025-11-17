Mayor Vi suspends PrimeWater's permit

City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag has issued on Monday an executive order suspending the mayor's permit of PrimeWater in the city.

With the suspension of the firm's permit, the mayor said the operations of the water utility will be returned to the City of San Fernando Water District starting Monday.

In connection to this, the mayor issued a recorded statement on social media.

Mga minamaghal kong Fernandino. Alam ko na matagal na ninyong pasan ang bigat ng problemang ito. At bilang inyong punong lungsod, tunkulin kong maging tinig ng inyong mga hinaing at tagapagtanggol ng inyong kapakanan na harapin at resolbahin ang anumang usapin na nakakaapekto sa inyong pang-araw araw na Buhay," Caluag told her constituents.

The mayor claimed that her administration is known for its swift and concrete actions.