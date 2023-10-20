Mayor Vilma B. Caluag heads the lighting ceremony at Robinsons Starmills

The Holiday Season has begun as Robinsons Starmills lighted its 35ft Giant Christmas Tree in Oct 16,2023 at the Starmills entrance of Robinsons Starmills.
City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma B. Caluag headed the lighting together with some vip's like: RLC Sr. Director for Marketing & Business Development Mr Jess Zulueta III, RLC Director for Operatins North Luzon Ms Catherine S. Alejandro, RLC Regional Operations Manager Mr. Jonathan Bryan Chua, CLTV Gen Manager Ms. Sonia Sotto, City of San Fernando Tourism Head Ms. Ching Pangilinan, Robinsons Starmills Mall Manager Mr. Jessmark de Guzman.
The ceremonial lighting coincides with the MOA signing between the Giant Lantern Festival Committee and Robinsons Starmills. Also, the ceremonial turnover of the light bulbs from Firefly Electric and Lighting Corporation (FELCO) - the official lighting partner of this years Giant Lantern Festival 2023.
All the barangay captains participants and its lantern makers were also presented for this years Giant Lantern Festival 2023.
After the screening, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has come up wth six official entries out of the total of 30 finished film submitted.
The heads of the selection Committee Mr Jesse Ejercito, Chair romando Artes, Atty. Rochelle Ona, and spokesperson Noel Ferrer has announced the 6 official entries.
The official entires in the December 2023 filmfest who made it were based on the following criteria:Artistic Excellence 40%, Commercial Appeal 40%, Filipino Cultural Values 10%, and Global Appeal 10%.
Here are the 6 official MMFF 2023 entries:
Firefly - starring Alessandra de Rossi, Euwenn Mikaell, Yayo Aguila, Cherry Pie Picache, Miguel Tanfelix, Ysabel ortega, Max Collins, Epy Quizon, and Dingdong Dantes; Director: Zig Dulay (GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs)
GomBurZa - Starring Dante Rivero, Cedric Juan, Enchong Dee, and Piolo Pascual; Director: Pepe Diokno (Jesuit Communications , Saranggola Productions)
When I Met You In Tokyo - Starring Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon; Director: Rado Peru (JG Productions Inc)
Becky and Badette - Starring Eugne Domingo and Pokwang; Director: Jun Robles Lana (The IdeaFirst Company, Octoberian Films)
Mallari - Starring Piolo Pascual nad Janella Salvador; Director: Derick Cabrido (Mentorque Productions)
Broken Heart's Trip - Starring Christian Bables and Jaclyn Jose; Director: Lex Bonife (BMC Films)
The 49th MMFF will run from December 25,2023 until January 7, 2024.
The Parade of Stars will be held in CaMaNaVa. while the Gabi Ng Parangal will be on December 27.