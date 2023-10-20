Mayor Vilma B. Caluag heads the lighting ceremony at Robinsons Starmills

The Holiday Season has begun as Robinsons Starmills lighted its 35ft Giant Christmas Tree in Oct 16,2023 at the Starmills entrance of Robinsons Starmills.

City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma B. Caluag headed the lighting together with some vip's like: RLC Sr. Director for Marketing & Business Development Mr Jess Zulueta III, RLC Director for Operatins North Luzon Ms Catherine S. Alejandro, RLC Regional Operations Manager Mr. Jonathan Bryan Chua, CLTV Gen Manager Ms. Sonia Sotto, City of San Fernando Tourism Head Ms. Ching Pangilinan, Robinsons Starmills Mall Manager Mr. Jessmark de Guzman.

The ceremonial lighting coincides with the MOA signing between the Giant Lantern Festival Committee and Robinsons Starmills. Also, the ceremonial turnover of the light bulbs from Firefly Electric and Lighting Corporation (FELCO) - the official lighting partner of this years Giant Lantern Festival 2023.

All the barangay captains participants and its lantern makers were also presented for this years Giant Lantern Festival 2023.