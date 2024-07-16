Mayor vows to cooperate with Senate POGO probe

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Mayor Jaime Capil of Porac town has vowed to cooperate with the ongoing Senate investigation on illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Capil was invited to attend the Senate inquiry to shed light on the alleged lapses and measures of the local government unit (LGU) that could have prevented the illegal POGO activities in their town.

During the July 10 session, Capil faced tough questioning from Senators Risa Hontiveros and Sherwin Gatchalian due to his alleged cluelessness on the illegal activities inside the raided Lucky South 99 which had happened for over three years.

Capil was presented with a letter from Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Pampanga chief, Police Major Arvin Hosmillo, which was sent to the Office of Business Permit and Licensing Office on July 14, 2021 regarding the illegal activities in a hotel operated by the raided POGO hub.

The mayor denied having read the letter but assured that the LGU did not give any special treatment to Lucky South 99.

Capil assured his commitment to cooperate with lawmakers in any investigation in aid of legislation.

The mayor echoed the senators' call to ban POGOs, now referred to as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs) in the country.

He cited "minimal economic benefit and the disproportionate social costs brought about by the POGO establishments."